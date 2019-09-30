Liverpool star claims Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi should be replaced in FIFA World XI

The recent “The Best” FIFA football awards have already seen their fair share of controversy. After reports emerged of allegedly rigged voting, one Liverpool star now claims the FIFPro World XI is flawed as well.

Georginio Wijnaldum was an essential part of Liverpool’s incredible UEFA Champions League (UCL) winning campaign, and the Dutchman believes that certain teammates of his should have been a part of the World XI.

“In my opinion both Robbo (Andy Robertson) and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) should have been in there,” Wijnaldum revealed to The Athletic.

“Different players have their own opinions. I think for some they probably just wrote down what they regard as their best XI rather than who the best XI was over the course of the year which is different.”

Messi, Klopp and Rapinoe claim Best FIFA Football Awards prizes

The midfielder then went on to suggest that perhaps stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should be judged solely on their performance in the season, rather than their superstar status.

“Maybe the set-up needs to change because they give you a piece of paper and you put down your best XI. It doesn’t really say ‘put down your best XI from this season’,” he added.

“For example, Ronaldo and Messi will always be there even if they haven’t had a great season. Maybe it needs to change. There are players who should be there.

“For me, Robbo and Trent should definitely have been in there. I think Sadio and Mo should have been in there too.”