Jose Mourinho: I do not think my future will be in Italy

Jose Mourinho enjoyed unprecedented success in Italy with Inter nearly a decade ago, but he is not planning on a return anytime soon

Jose Mourinho does not expect his next coaching position to be in Italy despite the phenomenal success he masterminded while at Inter.

The 56-year-old won five major honours during his two seasons at San Siro, including a historic treble in 2010 that culminated in a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Mourinho hinted after that victory at the Santiago Bernabeu it would be his last match in charge and he officially departed less than a week later to take over at Real Madrid.

He lasted three years at Madrid and has since endured similarly mixed fortunes at Chelsea and Manchester United, being sacked by the latter last December.

48 – Ole Gunnar Solskjær has won 48 points from his 27 league games as Manchester United manager so far (W14 D6 L7); the exact same record & points tally that Jose Mourinho oversaw in his final 27 Premier League games in charge of the club. Mirror. #mufc #reddevils pic.twitter.com/YFER4I9Jb1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2019

A number of clubs have been linked with Mourinho in the nine months since, including former employers Inter prior to their appointment of Antonio Conte in May, but he has no plans to return to Serie A.

“My future? I don’t think it will be in Italy,” he told Italian TV show Tiki Taka.

Opening up on his exit from Inter nine years ago, Mourinho said: “Inter is my home, my family.

“[Massimo] Moratti is a friend, my president. The story of the treble was fantastic.

“After [the final in] Madrid, if I returned to San Siro to celebrate, I would never leave Inter. When you say goodbye to a family it’s a hard thing to deal with.

“That night I already knew I was leaving, I couldn’t say no to Real Madrid for the third time.”

Inter have made a flying start to the season under Conte, with six wins from six to top Serie A ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash against Juventus.