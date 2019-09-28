Ex-Manchester United star claims Real Madrid links have unsettled Premier League giants’ manager

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Real Madrid rumours have unsettled Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is being linked with the job after both Spurs and Madrid have had a mixed start to the season. While the Premier League side are seventh in the league table, Madrid have done well to take up the top spot in La Liga table.

Berbatov believes that Pochettino should be allowed to focus on Spurs and not think about Madrid rumours.

“I hope that he hasn’t had enough of Spurs, he has been there for almost six years, he’s one of the longest serving managers in the Premier League.

“I know that sometimes when you lose games negative things can creep into your mind; you start to question yourself and if you can still motivate your players.

“Why would he want to go? For me he is in the right place with the right team, he knows what to do and, of course, it is his decision if he doesn’t want to stay.

“The constant rumours about the Real Madrid job are confusing for the people involved.”In those situations when you read these things, you start to question yourself. Am I in the right place? Do I need to move now? Is it time for change?

“It doesn’t affect anyone in a positive way. Everyone should put this thinking aside and let Pochettino focus on his work as Tottenham manager.

“A time will come when he says goodbye, but I hope it isn’t going to be just now,” he said as reported by Marca.