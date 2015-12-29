Sunderland linked with out-of-favour Kirchhoff

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly looking to bolster his leaky defence with the signing of Bayern München outcast Jan Kirchhoff in January.

The towering centre-back has fallen out of favour under manager Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena, making just seven Bundesliga appearances since the Spaniard took charge of the Bavarian giants in 2013.

In fact, Kirchhoff was demoted to Bayern München II in 2015, and Allardyce is believed to have watched the defender in training.

With the transfer window set to open at the start of January, Allardyce has reportedly sounded out Die Roten over a potential move for the German in the coming weeks.

Sunderland are currently in a precarious position in the Premier League standings, just four points clear of bottom-of-the-table Aston Villa at the halfway mark of the campaign.

Kirchhoff has turned out for Germany at various youth levels, making 18 appearances for the U21 side, but has not yet featured for the country's senior team.

He has made just one appearance for Bayern this season, coming on as a 90th-minute substitute against Darmstadt in the German cup on 15 December.