FIFA reveal Egypt’s vote for Mohamed Salah as The Best instead of Lionel Messi rejected because of capital letters

In another rather bizarre turn of events, FIFA have now defended their claim that Egypt had not voted for Mohamed Salah in “The Best” Men’s player awards, and have cited a reason for it.

FIFA say that the signatures of the Egyptian representatives were not accepted since they were in “capital letters”, which was deemed unacceptable by football’s governing body.

A statement from FIFA reads: “The signatures on the voting forms were in capital letters and thus seemed not valid.”

The votes from Egyptian football team coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady were meant to go to Mohamed Salah, but were not counted by FIFA because of the error.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) General Secretary was also meant to sign the document, which was missing, FIFA say, because of which the votes could not accepted.

FIFA also said that the Egyptian FA had “undergone a few structural changes” once the voting period was opened, in order to support their argument.

The voting is such that each country gets three votes, one from the national team coach, one from the national team captain, and one from an eminent journalist in the country.

While Gharib and El Mohamady apparently picked Mohamed Salah as their first choices, the media representative Hani Danial picked Sadio Mane as his first choice.