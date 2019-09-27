UCL club President confirms Jose Mourinho was in talks to become new manager

Jose Mourinho has been out of a job in top level football management since December, when he was sacked by Manchester United, but he hasn’t been short of offers.

The Portuguese has spoken candidly about his various opportunities to head back into football management since losing the top job at United, but he hasn’t found what he was looking for.

And it appears he still hasn’t found his preference, with Benfica President Luis Filipe Vieira confirming that the club did approach Jose Mourinho, but he did not deem the job as worthy enough.

“In that moment I told Bruno Lage that he would not be the coach if Mourinho accepted,” the president Luis Filipe Vieira said.

“We didn’t negotiate, I know the conversations I had with him. Lage said that if we hired him, he would go himself to pick him up from the airport.”

Rui Vitoria was sacked as Benfica manager last season, and the Portuguese side clearly had Mourinho as one of their top options to take over, but didn’t quite make the cut.

After Mourinho’s refusal to join, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) side then decided to employ their B team coach Bruno Lage to become the new head coach instead.