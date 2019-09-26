Virat Kohli picks between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi as world’s best

As good as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is, even he has an opinion on the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting they are the two best players in the world.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Kohli spoke about what sets Messi and Ronaldo apart, and despite it being a close contest in his mind, the latter narrowly wins the GOAT debate.

The run machine co-owns Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa, and knows the challenges of world sport better than anyone.

“Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it’s the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he’s amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. (Ronaldo) The Phenomenon, on the other hand, was something else.”

“He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it’s Cristiano,” Kohli said.

“It’s a personal preference. Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,” he added.

“We always look up to footballers for their discipline. It’s a requirement of the sport that you need to be at your absolute best to be able to take the field. Football players are very particular about professionalism, in terms of physical preparation, nutrition and rest periods. We learn a lot from them,” he went on.