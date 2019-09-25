Mohamed Salah vote changed to Lionel Messi – Sudan coach alleges FIFA award vote manipulation

Lionel Messi claimed The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year gong for 2019, much to the shock of football fans around the globe. However, since the Argentine’s win, several people have come forward alleging vote manipulation.

Sudan coach, Zdravko Lugarisic has claimed that he voted for Mohamed Salah as his top choice for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award, only to find out that his vote had gone to eventual winner Lionel Messi.

Lugarisic shared an image of his voting form, as can be seen below.

Sudan head coach Zdravko Lugarisic claims that he made Mo Salah 🇪🇬 his first choice for #TheBestAwards but he was shocked to find out that his vote had gone to Messi. He took a screenshot of the voting form and it has been attached below. Oh wow! 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/RKDx4ereGq pic.twitter.com/AKQa6eee7r — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, similar allegations were also put forward by Egypt national team star Ahmad Elmohamady, who claimed that he too had voted for Salah only for his vote not to be registered. Egypt’s Olympic coach, Shawky Ghareeb, also claimed that his vote was not registered.

Mohamed Salah finished outside of the top three regardless and was knocked out before the award ceremony took place in Milan. Nevertheless, Salah’s Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk was the favourite to win the award, ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Surprisingly, however, it was Messi who pipped Van Dijk to the gong, leaving the fans around the globe in shock.

Both Van Dijk and Messi no head towards the Ballon d’Or 2019 with one award each. While the former has won the UEFA Player of the Year 2019, the latter picked up The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019. Cristiano Ronaldo, award-less this season, is expected to join them in the final three.