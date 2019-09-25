EFL Cup: Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham (4-3 on penalties): Eriksen and Lucas miss in shoot-out as Spurs slump

Tottenham were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two Colchester United after penalty misses by Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed in the shoot-out as Tottenham were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two Colchester United, who won 4-3 on penalties after holding their Premier League opponents to a 0-0 draw.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men failed to break down their fourth-tier opponents despite having Dele Alli, Lucas and Victor Wanyama in their starting line-up and were punished by John McGreal’s side, who knocked Crystal Palace out on penalties in the previous round.

Promising young players Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott were given rare starts but found themselves embroiled in a real battle with a Colchester side who defended resolutely and gave their Premier League visitors more than the odd scare at JobServe Community Stadium.

Eriksen, on as a second-half substitute, had his penalty saved before Lucas hit the crossbar to prompt wild celebrations among the home fans, but Tottenham are now without a victory in five away games across all competitions.