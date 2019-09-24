Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo texts Lionel Messi post FIFA’s Best win, vows to win next year

According to reports, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Lionel Messi for winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2019, and also issued a challenge saying that he will not make things this easy for the Barcelona legend next year.

Don Balon claims that certain sources have told them that Ronaldo sent a private message to the Argentine legend, congratulating him for his latest achievement, before warning him that the next year will not be the same.

Earlier, it was reported that the Portuguese captain uploaded a cryptic post on his Instagram, after Messi was crowned the best player of 2019 by FIFA.

“Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur.”

“Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

“And keep in mind that after night, always comes dawn,” Ronaldo’s post read.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the 34-year-old had declared that one of his greatest aims in football, is to win more personal awards than the Barca captain.

That being said, Messi is now tipped to win yet another Ballon d’Or award later this year and steer clear of Ronaldo, who is currently on par with him with five Ballon d’Ors each.