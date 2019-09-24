Cristiano Ronaldo uploads cryptic Instagram post after Lionel Messi’s “The Best” win

After Barcelona legend Lionel Messi beat him to yet another award on Monday – FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player 2019 – Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post what looks like an interesting take on his arch-rival’s latest achievement.

The Portuguese captain proved that he is apparently well-versed in philosophy as well, with the post you can see right below:

The caption of the post translates to the following:

“Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur.”

“Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

“And keep in mind that after night, always comes dawn.”

Earlier, it was revealed that Ronaldo had snubbed winner Messi among his three selected players in the ballot voting for FIFA’s The Best – he picked Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe – in the same order.

The Argentine captain, however, included Ronaldo in his top-three, behind Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and ahead of de Jong, his Barca teammate.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had declared that one of his greatest aims in football, is to win more personal awards than Messi.

That being said, the Barcelona legend is now tipped to win yet another Ballon d’Or award later this year and steer clear of the 34-year-old, who is currently on par with him with five Ballon d’Ors each.