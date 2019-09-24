5 players who deserved to be in the FIFPro Men’s World XI 2019

Every year after the Best FIFA Football Awards, there’s a debate about the inclusion or exclusion of certain players in the FIFPro Men’s World XI. In 2019, there are some debatable names in the XI and also some names that did not deserve to be in there. So, here are the players that should have made the XI instead.

#5. Hakim Ziyech

Technically, no Ajax player made the FIFProXI this year because Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong switched to Juventus and Barcelona respectively this summer but both players were in the FIFPro XI largely because of their performance for their former club.

Hakim Ziyech, who’s still at Ajax, also deserved to be in the XI and he should have taken Luka Modric’s place. The Moroccan was as influential as De Ligt or De Jong in Ajax’s run to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League and their domestic success.

The Moroccan international scored 16 goals and laid on 13 assists in the Eredivisie which means he had a hand in nearly 25% of the goals Ajax scored last season. In the Champions League, he had five goals and assists which includes two goals against Real Madrid.

#4. Andrew Robertson

Marcelo in the FIFPro World XI was the biggest shock as he had the worst season of his professional career in 2018/19. The Brazilian lost his place in the Real Madrid starting XI last season to Sergio Reguilón and was even excluded from Brazil’s triumphant Copa America squad.

Andrew Robertson, on the other hand, had a fantastic season for Liverpool. He was a mainstay in the Liverpool backline that conceded just 22 league goals last season – the least any team in Europe’s Top 5 leagues had conceded.

The Scott also provided 13 assists last season from left-back and the eleven assists he provided in the Premier League is the second-highest ever by a defender in one season.

No player will feel more aggrieved than Robertson on missing out of the FIFPro World XI because of the player who was picked instead.

#3. Raheem Sterling

In the 2018/19 season, Manchester City won four trophies and yet, no player from the club made the XI this year which is baffling.

Kylian Mbappe was selected as one of the forwards in the XI. The PSG man had a fantastic season but one can argue that the likes of Sterling, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah deserved to be in the XI ahead of Mbappe.

Raheem Sterling scored a career highest 25 goals last season in only 51 games across all competitions. In addition, he also set up 15 goals for his teammates. Which means, Sterling was directly involved in 40 goals last season 51 games.

The 24-year-old has also been in brilliant form for the national team recently and in his last eight games for the Three Lions, he has eight goals in as many matches.

#2. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt deservedly made the FIFPro World XI but there was a third centre-back in the XI and that was Sergio Ramos. To fit him in the XI, he was put at right-back and that’s a position in which he hasn’t played in for many years.

There were several players who could have been voted into the XI as a right-back but none more deserving than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The youngster broke into the Liverpool first-team in 2017/18 and has improved leaps and bounds since then. Last season, he was phenomenal for his club, especially in attack.

The England international helped Liverpool maintain a fantastic defensive record but it was his contributions going forward that caught the eye. He provided 15 assists in 40 games last season of which 12 were in the Premier League and no defender has more assists than him in one Premier League season.

#1. Bernardo Silva

In 2018/19, no player won more trophies than Bernardo Silva. He won four trophies with Manchester City and one with Portugal. However, that’s not the only reason why he should be in the XI.

Silva was one of Manchester City’s best players last season. He predominantly played in midfield last season due to Kevin De Bruyne’s injury and won rave reviews for his performances. However, in the FIFPro XI, Eden Hazard, a forward, was put in the XI as a midfielder.

Silva racked up 13 goals and assists each last season for Manchester City and was named in the PFA Team of the Year. He was also named the UEFA Nations League Finals Player of the Tournament for his contributions to Portugal’s triumph. Despite all his achievements, he was overlooked for the FIFPro XI and that’s just unacceptable.