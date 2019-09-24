Van Dijk: You can’t compare me and Messi

After finishing runner-up for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, Virgil van Dijk said he could not be compared to Lionel Messi.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk insisted he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi, dismissing any suggestions he was disappointed not to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Van Dijk finished second to Barcelona superstar Messi for the prize on Monday, with Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo third.

The centre-back said there was no way he could be compared to Messi, who scored 51 goals in all competitions in 2018-19.

“The people who vote made a decision and you have to accept it,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“That’s just the case and as players you can’t compare me and Messi because it’s totally different.

“I’m very proud to be here.”

Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season, while they fell just short to Manchester City despite an incredible Premier League campaign.

But while the Netherlands international, named in the FIFA World XI, missed out to Messi, Van Dijk said there was no disappointment.

“Disappointed? You can’t be disappointed,” he said.

“I’m just very happy to be here, to be in the team of the year, after the hard work and the good work we put in last year.

“Today, I unfortunately didn’t win but I’m not disappointed.”

Liverpool face MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before visiting Sheffield United in the Premier League three days later.