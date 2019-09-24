The Best Ever – Portugal hit out at FIFA’s Ronaldo snub

Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo to The Best FIFA Men’s Player award but the feelings of Portugal were made clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given clear backing from his homeland after missing out on The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Lionel Messi was named the leading player in the world by FIFA for a sixth time – going one clear of five-time winner Ronaldo as he collected his prize at Monday’s ceremony in Milan.

Ronaldo won Serie A in his maiden season with Juventus last season and led Portugal to glory in the inaugural Nations League in June.

A four-goal haul in this month’s Euro 2020 qualifying win in Lithuania took the 34-year-old to 93 overall in national team colours.

After Messi claimed the prize ahead of Virgil van Dijk in second, a tweet from the official account of Portugal’s national team appear to state a clear objection.

A post tagging Ronaldo featured a picture of him with the caption: “The Best Ever”.

Ronaldo was named in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 for 2019 alongside Messi – the 13th consecutive year each attacker has won a place in the all-star side.