Who Cristiano Ronaldo voted for in The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year award

The Best FIFA Awards were announced in a grand ceremony in Milan and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi walked away with the best men’s player of the year award.

The captain, coaches and selected media personnel from every FIFA member votes for the men’s player of the year award. They name three players and while the first choice carries five points, the second choice carries three and the third choice only one point.

While Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t win the award, he was selected in the FIFPro World XI. And being the capital of Portugal, he also made his three picks for the best men’s player award.

Ronaldo’s first pick was new Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt, the second choice was former Ajax and now-Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and third pick as Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Here are the winners in full:

Men’s Player: Lionel Messi

Women’s Player: Megan Rapinoe

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Women’s Coach: Jill Elliss

Women’s Goalkeeper: Alisson

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal

Puskas Award: Daniel Zsori

Fan Award: Silvia Grecco

Fair Play Award: Marcelo Bielsa

Men’s World11: Alisson; Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk; Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Women’s World11: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe