Who Lionel Messi voted for in The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year award

The Best FIFA awards were announced in a grand ceremony at La Scala, Milan. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was voted The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year.

The captain, coaches and selected media personnel from every FIFA member votes for the men’s player of the year award. They name three players and while the first choice carries five points, the second choice carries three and the third choice only one point.

Being the captain of the Argentina national team, Messi put in his three names for the men’s player of the year award. The 32-year-old voted for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as his first choice, arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as second and new Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong as his third pick.

Here are the winners in full:

Men’s Player: Lionel Messi

Women’s Player: Megan Rapinoe

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Women’s Coach: Jill Elliss

Women’s Goalkeeper: Alisson

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal

Puskas Award: Daniel Zsori

Fan Award: Silvia Grecco

Fair Play Award: Marcelo Bielsa

Men’s World11: Alisson; Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk; Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Women’s World11: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe