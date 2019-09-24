Fans slam FIFA as three Real Madrid players are named in FIFPro Men’s World XI

FIFA announced the recipients of ‘The Best’ awards across various categories in a grand ceremony at La Scala, Milan.
While Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi being voted ‘The Best’ men’s player of the year by FIFA raised a few eyebrows, the FIFPro World XI has surprised quite a few fans as well. The inclusion of Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modric hasn’t gone down well with some fans and they have slammed the football governing body for the same.
Here’s the full FIFPro Men’s World XI: Alisson, Sergio Ramos, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric,Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi
Here’s how fans reacted to the FIFPro Men’s World XI:
Not a bad starting XI 💪
Introducing the FIFA @FIFPro Men’s @World11 🤩
🇧🇷@Alissonbecker
🇳🇱@mdeligt_04
🇧🇷@MarceloM12
🇪🇸@SergioRamos
🇳🇱@VirgilvDijk
🇳🇱@DeJongFrenkie21
🇧🇪@hazardeden10
🇭🇷@lukamodric10
🇵🇹@Cristiano
🇫🇷@KMbappe
🇦🇷#LeoMessi#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/hq9aHh0d6R
— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Ramos, Marcelo and Modric? pic.twitter.com/6sjmHhCRW3
— Andreas Augenthaler (@DFBbear) September 23, 2019
It’s really bad.
Ramos as rb and marcelo as lb
Any team with good wings can score + 5 goals in 90 minutes
— anti nuñyisme (@BartomeuDimisi5) September 23, 2019
Wtf? pic.twitter.com/0GM29SWtp3
— Jorge (@jorgef_jr) September 23, 2019
Marcelo, Ramos, and Modric lol real corruption
— #66 (@BL4Z1NG1) September 23, 2019
madrid players, what a joke. Undeserving. Should be more ManCity or LFC players
— Harits (@haritsaputra) September 23, 2019
Seeing Marcelo and Ramos in the team🤒🤒 pic.twitter.com/sFt15a30So
— chris kavanagh (@ChrisKavanagh97) September 23, 2019
What are the Madrid players doing there? Bernardo Silva, Robertson, Salah, Màne…What wrong did they do? FIFA COME AGAIN
— ANFIELD-LFC (@dondarius471) September 23, 2019
No bernardo no sterling no pep guardiola 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Suhail💫 (@suhailalzz) September 23, 2019