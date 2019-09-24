Fans slam FIFA as three Real Madrid players are named in FIFPro Men’s World XI

FIFA announced the recipients of ‘The Best’ awards across various categories in a grand ceremony at La Scala, Milan.

While Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi being voted ‘The Best’ men’s player of the year by FIFA raised a few eyebrows, the FIFPro World XI has surprised quite a few fans as well. The inclusion of Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modric hasn’t gone down well with some fans and they have slammed the football governing body for the same.

Here’s the full FIFPro Men’s World XI: Alisson, Sergio Ramos, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric,Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Here’s how fans reacted to the FIFPro Men’s World XI:

It’s really bad. Ramos as rb and marcelo as lb Any team with good wings can score + 5 goals in 90 minutes — anti nuñyisme (@BartomeuDimisi5) September 23, 2019

Marcelo, Ramos, and Modric lol real corruption — #66 (@BL4Z1NG1) September 23, 2019

madrid players, what a joke. Undeserving. Should be more ManCity or LFC players — Harits (@haritsaputra) September 23, 2019

Seeing Marcelo and Ramos in the team🤒🤒 pic.twitter.com/sFt15a30So — chris kavanagh (@ChrisKavanagh97) September 23, 2019

What are the Madrid players doing there? Bernardo Silva, Robertson, Salah, Màne…What wrong did they do? FIFA COME AGAIN — ANFIELD-LFC (@dondarius471) September 23, 2019