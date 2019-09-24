Football |

Fans fume at FIFA after Lionel Messi wins the best men’s player of the year award

In a rather shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi won the best FIFA men’s player of the year award ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was widely expected that Van Dijk would win the crown, after his contributions helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, but the goals of Messi turned out to be the clincher.

Nonetheless, fans fumed at the result, and believed Messi didn’t deserve to win this time around.

 

