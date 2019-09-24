Fans fume at FIFA after Lionel Messi wins the best men’s player of the year award

In a rather shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi won the best FIFA men’s player of the year award ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was widely expected that Van Dijk would win the crown, after his contributions helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, but the goals of Messi turned out to be the clincher.

Nonetheless, fans fumed at the result, and believed Messi didn’t deserve to win this time around.

Messi stole that award. He didn’t deserve it. Fraud.

Fifa is a joke. — ‘jibolayemi (@Chexfactor) September 23, 2019

Messi =FIFA darling…he’ll win it even when he retires — Transitmanjohn (@john15506712) September 23, 2019

VVD robbed. Congrats to Messi regardless. At least it wasn’t CR7😂 https://t.co/N1AUH5yLOl — Firmino’s Mistress°° (@daaviAdzo) September 23, 2019

What exceptional thing did Messi do better than Salah and Mane? #angryManagement — Amon Kanya (@Twongyeirweamon) September 23, 2019

Yeah I am bitter, how can you go a season not having a player dribble past you, lose 1 league game all year, win the champions league, simply transform a team, keep how many clean sheets & make Messi cry, to not win the best player award. FIFA are a shambles. — owen (@owenharding_) September 23, 2019