Jurgen Klopp wins The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the year award

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the year award went to Jurgen Klopp, after the German led Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown this past season.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino were also nominated for the award but Klopp was truly unbelievable for the Reds, winning the UCL trophy just one year after reaching the final and losing to Real Madrid.

Guardiola won the Premier League with Manchester City for the second successive season last time out, but Klopp’s Liverpool have been dominant so far, leading the Sky Blues by five points as things stand this campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino himself did a stunning job with Tottenham Hotspur, somehow guiding Spurs to the UCL final to play Liverpool, but fell one step short in the end.

Liverpool could have more success on the way too, with Virgil van Dijk nominated for the best FIFA Men’s player of the year award along with true modern footballing greats in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Van Dijk was a huge part of the Liverpool squad that won the UCL, while Lionel Messi scored 12 goals, the highest in the entire tournament, while also guiding Barcelona to domestic glory in Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made a major mark for Juventus in his debut season as the Bianconeri won Serie A once again.