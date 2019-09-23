Reports: FIFPro World XI 2019 leaked, Liverpool’s UCL hero missing

According to reports from Spain, the FIFPro World XI for the year 2019 has leaked ahead of its official release on Monday. Four Real Madrid players have seemingly made the cut, whereas Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is one of the most notable absentees.

The above information was released by AS, who claims that Marcelo, Eden Hazard (formerly Chelsea’s), Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric are the four Los Blancos stars present in the leaked World XI.

Ramos will partner Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, whereas the left-back in the XI is yet to be known.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is the goalkeeper, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also find their places in the World XI, as usual.

Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Barcelona’s (formerly Ajax’s) Frenkie de Jong form the midfield of the team, while a third attacker apart from Messi and Ronaldo is yet to be named as well.

As you can see, there are more Real Madrid players in the FIFPro World XI than players from La Liga champions Barcelona or European champions Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and so on are some of the noted names that have missed out.

Of course, there are two more spots yet to be revealed in the World XI, but by now it is pretty obvious that most of the above players will not make it into the final list – if the above report made by the Spanish news agency is true, that is.