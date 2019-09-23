LIVE: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Stream, updates, winners, Award Ceremony, short list, date and time

The Best FIFA football awards 2019 are almost upon us, and you can catch the coverage of the event right here on FOX Sports Asia via our live blog.

The showcase event will feature a number of awards, but perhaps none bigger than the best FIFA men’s player of the year, which will feature Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo all vying for the top prize.

Van Dijk came up trumps ahead of both Messi and Ronaldo when he won the UEFA men’s player of the year award last month, following a stellar display for Liverpool and his country the Netherlands.

The Dutchman led the Reds to their sixth European crown, and also guided the Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League final, where they were beaten by a Portugal side captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from the best men’s player award, the best women’s player of the year, best men’s and women’s coaches award, FIFPro World XI, Puskas award and others will also be handed out.

The awards ceremony is expected to begin somewhere around 2:30 AM HKT on September 24th, and we will bring you all the live updates right here on FOX Sports Asia through the live blog.