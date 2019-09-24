BREAKING: FIFPro World XI released, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo star

The Best FIFA Football Awards brought some of the greatest players on the planet together in one room in Milan. The stars present were given several awards. Eleven of them, however, were chosen in the FIFPro World XI, or quite simply, the FIFA Team of the Year.

A number of top players were considered for the squad, and the final names on the list did not disappoint, ranging from UEFA Champions League winners straight to FIFA World Cup Champions.

Here is the FIFPro World XI in full:

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax and Juventus)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax & FC Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (FC Barcelona)

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo was the big name figure not present at the awards ceremony in Milan, but there is no doubt that his contribution to this unbelievable group of eleven players will not be lost.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard all had sensational seasons as well, and make it deservedly through to the World XI that is full of some of the best players in the world.