BREAKING: Alisson named The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 saw some big names being nominated. The award ceremony also introduced a special prize for the goalkeepers, with the best ones usually ignored each year. And Alisson of Liverpool has won the award, courtesy of a Champions League-winning campaign.

Liverpool star Alisson has been crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the year 2019, after the custodian’s heroics for his club and country. The Brazil international only joined Liverpool last season from AS Roma in a short-lived but world-record deal for a goalkeeper.

Alisson starred for the Reds in the Premier League, as he put behind any first-year scares to win the Golden Glove award. The shot-stopper, however, could not finish the season with a league title, after Manchester City pipped the Merseysiders by one point.

Nevertheless, thigs were better for the Brazilian in Europe, as he lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in his career. Alisson kept a clean sheet in the semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona and the final against Tottenham.

Furthermore, the goalkeeper had an enjoyable end to the 2018/19 season with Brazil. The Selecao lifted the 2019 Copa America title, beating Peru in the final. Alisson kept a clean sheet in every single match of the competition except the final and was handed the Golden Glove.