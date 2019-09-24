BREAKING: Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were joined by Virgil van Dijk for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year awards this year. The trio had one great campaign each, however, owing to his superb league and European form, Messi has been named the player of the season!

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was named The Best FIFA Player of the Year in the ceremony earlier in Milan. The Argentine beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom were also finalists, to claim his first major award of the season, following his failure to win in the UEFA Awards earlier.

Messi scored 12 goals in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, but was also on top form for his club Barcelona in La Liga, helping the Catalans win the domestic crown once again.

It might come as a bit of a surprise to many that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was snubbed for the best men’s player of the year award by FIFA, considering the Dutch player’s contribution to the Reds winning the UCL last time out.

“VVD” also helped the Netherlands reach the UEFA Nations League final, where they were beaten by Portugal, who were captained by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.