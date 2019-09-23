The Best FIFA Football Awards: Live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The award season is here! The Best FIFA Football Awards are set to be handed out on September 23, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the nominees. Here is how you can keep tabs on this one.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be handed out today, with the finalists from ten categories waiting patiently. Here are all the details you need to follow the award ceremony.

When to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

The award ceremony is set to take place in Teatro all Scala in Milan on September 23, 2019. The green carpet event will begin at 7:30 local time (11:00 pm IST, 1:30 AM SGT following day) while the live show will begin one hour later.

The entire event is supposed to last for an hour and a half.

Where to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

The ceremony in Milan will be available to watch via FIFA’s official Live Streams on Facebook and Youtube, starting from the green carpet till the end of the ceremony. However, the stream won’t be available in the following countries:

Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, New Zealand, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, United Kingdom and Yemen.