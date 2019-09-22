FIFA Men’s Player of the Year: Ranking the contenders

‘The Best’ FIFA Men’s Player of the Year is set to be announced in less than two days’ time. FOX Sports Asia ranks the top three.

Virgil van Dijk being crowned as the UEFA Player of the Year has instantly catapulted the Dutchman to the top of most people’s list. While it’s true that you never really know with awards of this magnitude, he remains the firm favourite – as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo go neck-to-neck for the second spot.

1. Virgil Van Dijk

Are there any superlatives left for the man? Not since the days when Fabio Cannavaro lifted the World Cup with Italy has a defender been so imperious – both domestically and in Europe. Liverpool’s Champions League trophy was thanks in no small part to the former Southampton man and he has quietly eclipsed both Ronaldo and Messi to emerge as the front-runner for the award.

There is also the small matter of not being dribbled past for an astonishing period of roundabout 6 months, a statistic unheard of at the top level. A runners-up medal with Holland in Nations League followed shortly after his European conquest with the Reds and if everything goes as planned, expect the Liverpool man to be crowned the world’s best at the ceremony.

2. Lionel Messi

Were prizes given purely based on statistics, Lionel Messi would have no one within even a sniff of him. 51 goals and 22 assists in all competitions is simply the stuff of fairytales and Messi continued to rewrite the records with his numbers last season.

The customary La Liga title was claimed with relative ease. However, there are three blots on his copybook which might go a long way in ensuring he doesn’t claim the award.

The Champions League semi-final knockout against Liverpool, the Spanish Cup debacle versus Valencia and his Copa America exit against Brazil – critics say the little master simply hasn’t won enough to claim the big prize!

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

If it were up to him he’d win all the awards, all of the time. Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘new challenge’ in Italy proved to be a huge success both on and off the pitch as Juventus continued their Serie A dominance.

Ronaldo’s numbers, however, dropped below their usual stratospheric standards – 28 goals and 10 assists is a far cry for the 50 goal seasons he is so used to.

Coppa Italia and Champions League ambitions too were surrendered meekly and even though he starred in Portugal’s successful Nations League campaign, Ronaldo’s drop in stats and Champions League failure means he will need a miracle to claim the trophy ahead of his counterparts.