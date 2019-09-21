Stats reveal Lionel Messi is by far a better goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo

We are yet to find a definite answer to the decade-old question of who is a better footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, some stat data from recent times have established that Messi is by far a better goalscorer than his arch-rival.

Let us take a look at the basic numbers first.

Over the course of their respective careers, both Messi and Ronaldo have scored more than 650 goals each. The Argentine legend currently has scored 671 goals from 823 appearances, while his Portuguese rival has netted 695 times from 966 matches.

And now, when considered in detail, the Juventus star has scored 695 goals at a ratio of 0.72 goals per game (966 appearances), whereas the Barcelona forward has scored 671 goals at a ratio of 0.82 goals per game (823 games).

It hence seems that Messi’s goalscoring record right now is far superior than that of Ronaldo’s. In fact, it will stay the same way even if he does not score any goal in his next 108 appearances.

At 32 years of age, he is also two years younger than the 34-year-old – which, in turn, can mean that he has a better chance of improving his average than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

We hence officially announce that the winner of today’s Messi-vs-Ronaldo debate is the Argentine star. Of course, there are plenty of other reasons why fans would think that Ronaldo is a better player.

That being said, what is important is that we enjoy the ongoing rivalry and appreciate both players, as it is definitely not going to last forever.

With inputs from GiveMeSport.