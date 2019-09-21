Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney return from injury for Under-23s

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are closing in on a return to competitive action after they played for Arsenal’s Under-23s

Arsenal full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney took the next steps in their respective injury recoveries by featuring for the club’s Under-23s on Friday.

Bellerin twisted his knee against Chelsea in January and the Gunners have been cautious about rushing him back too quickly.

Tierney, a new signing from Celtic, had been suffering with a groin injury since early August when he was still playing for the Scottish champions.

But both are that bit closer to boosting head coach Unai Emery and the first team having returned to action on Friday, playing 63 minutes each in the 2-2 draw with Wolves.

After the match, Bellerin told Arsenal Player: “After eight long months I’m finally back in the red and white, finally on the pitch.

“It’s been a tough period, but we’re back, back better than ever. I can’t wait to be back at the Emirates.”

While neither is expected to play any part in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Arsenal are also in action against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and travel to Manchester United in the top-flight the following Monday.