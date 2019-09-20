Former Ballon d’Or winner Kaka reveals where Neymar should play

Kaka was one of those iconic players who will be remembered for his unbelievable skill and ability to help his team win big matches. That individual brilliance won him the 2007 Ballon d’Or.

After high profile spells at AC Milan and Real Madrid, the Brazilian has now spoken about the future of his compatriot Neymar Jr, who was in the news again this summer.

Neymar made it clear he wanted to leave PSG, and looked set to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona, though Kaka now believes that he needs to knuckle down and focus on helping the Parisians win trophies.

“Everybody wants to give some advice or an opinion about his life,” Kaka said to The Associated Press.

‘It will be a great year for Neymar at PSG’ – Kaka

“He’s just a 27-year-old guy, a lot of people of the same age make mistakes and improve with that.”

‘If you don’t win the World Cup, maybe you are a failure’ – Kaka on Neymar

“For him I think it’s good to stay there in PSG for now,” Kaka remarked.

“I think it’s good for him, for the club. I think PSG is always trying to build a great team to win a Champions League, so he can be the leader for this project and in my opinion, it’s good. It will be a great year for him.”

“What I believe that lacks in Neymar to accomplish the world’s best player award is a big team accomplishment,” Kaka said.

“When he achieves this big team accomplishment, being the leader of this accomplishment and he has a big chance for it, I am sure of that Neymar will be chosen to be announced as the world’s best player.”