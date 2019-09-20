McDonald’s employee who fed a broke Cristiano Ronaldo comes out after football star’s appeal

Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview with ITV, revealed a moving part of his life when three McDonald’s employee helped him and his teammates at Sporting Lisbon with burgers late night when they were hungry.

The Juventus star appeared in an interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan where he opened up on various unexplored aspects of his life. One of them was this episode from his time in Lisbon when the now football superstar had to ask for burgers from a McDonald’s near Sporting’s stadium.

He recalled that three employees helped him and his teammates on a regular basis and that he would like to give something back to them.

“We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers,” Ronaldo had recalled during his interview with Morgan.

“There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again. I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy.

“I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come to have dinner with me because I want to give something back.”

One of the three women which the former Real Madrid star mentioned in his stories has now come out. Named Paula Leca, she revealed that Ronaldo and his teammates would come in almost every night for hamburgers. She also accepted the Portuguese star’s invitation for dinner.

She told Portuguese radio station Renascenca (via Mirror): “They would appear in front of the restaurant and when there were hamburgers left over our manager would give us permission to hand them over.

“One of the boys was Cristiano Ronaldo who was perhaps the most timid of them all. This happened almost every night each week.

“My husband already knew about it, because sometimes he would go to pick me up from work at night and he also saw him. It’s funny to go back now to something that happened so long ago. It shows his humility. At least now people know this wasn’t an invention.

“If he invited me out for dinner, I’d go for sure. The first thing I’d do would be to say thank you and during the meal we would have time to remember those times.”