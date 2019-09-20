Reports: Jose Mourinho agrees Real Madrid return, wants three ‘Galactico’ signings

The latest word around the rumour mill is that former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has agreed to return to the club, provided they sign three ‘Galacticos’ – Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Don Balon reports that Zinedine Zidane is approaching the end of his tenure as Real Madrid’s manager, thanks to a string of dismal results. It all began in the pre-season itself when Bayern Munich defeated them 3-1, followed by Atletico Madrid (7-3), Tottenham (1-0) and AS Roma (2-2, 5-4 on penalties) as well.

In the ongoing 2019-20 La Liga, Real Madrid managed an easy 3-1 win against Celta Vigo, but drew their next couple of games against Real Valladolid (1-1) and Villarreal (2-2). Earlier this week, Los Blancos did manage a 3-2 win against Levante but that was only because of Thibaut Courtois, who pulled off a nearly-impossible save in the dying moments of the game.

And on Wednesday, Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against PSG in the Champions League, and according to Don Balon, the defeat against a PSG side that was devoid of the likes of Mbappe and Neymar Jr., is likely to serve as the last warning for Zidane, and another loss could easily result in his axing.

The Spanish publication further reports that Mourinho has already been approached by the Spanish giants as a replacement for the Frenchman.

The Portuguese manager apparently responded by saying that he would join them at the Santiago Bernabeu, albeit on one condition – he should be allowed to sign Mbappe, Eriksen and Dias, who he believes have everything that it takes to restore Real Madrid to its title-winning ways.