Barcelona CEO reveals why Matthijs de Ligt rejected them for Juventus

Juventus and the Netherlands’ star defender Matthijs de Ligt was rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window but the deal never materialised.

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau revealed that the club had presented an offer to the former Ajax defender but he chose to move to Juventus. While talking at the presentation of the club’s budget, Grau said that the 20-year-old moved to Serie A as ‘Italian taxation allows him to earn a higher net salary’.

“We made him an offer, but he preferred to go to Juve, where Italian taxation allows him to earn a higher net salary,” Barcelona CEO said of the club’s failed move for the youngster as reported by Football Italia.

Though they managed to sign De Ligt’s Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, they couldn’t convince the defender. De Ligt ultimately sealed a move to Juventus in a deal worth €85.5 million.

The club’s CEO opened up on their failed pursuit of Neymar as well. The Brazilian was another superstar who was on the verge of a move to Barcelona.

“We made a very big effort for him,” Grau added.

“The club did everything possible with two offers, one with and one without players in exchange but still sustainable. The feeling, however, is that PSG never really opened up to a sale.”