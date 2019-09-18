Rangers favourite Ricksen dies aged 43

Former Netherlands and Rangers full-back Fernando Ricksen has died after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

The 12-cap Netherlands international’s condition came to light in October 2013, shortly after his retirement from football.

Rangers announced the news of Ricksen’s death on Wednesday as they paid tribute to their Hall of Fame member.

A club statement read: “Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease.

“In October 2013 he revealed he was suffering from motor neurone disease and since then has fought a terrific battle against the condition, raising awareness and funds for the Fernando Ricksen Foundation, which aims to help others suffering from the illness.

“A benefit match was held at Ibrox in January 2015 and attracted over 41,000 fans to Ibrox.

“It raised £320,000 with the proceeds split between Fernando, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends.”

Ricksen joined Rangers from Dutch outfit AZ in 2000 and spent six seasons at Ibrox, winning the league title twice along with a pair of Scottish Cup victories.

He moved on to Russian side Zenit in August 2006, initially on loan, and was an unused substitute when Dick Advocaat’s men triumphed over Rangers in the UEFA Cup final the following year.

The versatile right-back finished his career after returning to his first professional club, Fortuna Sittard.