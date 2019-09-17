Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have broken many all-time records at the club level, Premier League level and in the UEFA Champions League. During this same period, several players of the club have broken numerous records including these seven Premier League records.

Alisson – Most clean sheets by any Premier League goalkeeper in his debut season (21)

When Liverpool signed Alisson, he was the most expensive goalkeeper in the world but that record was broken a couple of weeks later when Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea.

Alisson in his debut season with Liverpool won the Golden Glove in the Premier League and Champions League. In the league, he kept 21 clean sheets in his debut season which is the most any goalkeeper has kept in their debut season in the Premier League and the most by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a season. Also, only Petr Cech with 24 clean sheets in the 2004/05 season has kept more clean sheets than Alisson in one season.

The Brazilian also became the first non-European player to win the Golden Glove in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Most assists by a defender in one Premier League season (12)

Last season, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson were competing with each other to see who would pick up more assists.

Robertson picked up his 11th assist of the season on 26 April to equal the record of Everton’s Leighton Baines and Andy Hinchcliffe for most assists in a Premier League season by a defender. However, in the final game of the season, Alexander-Arnold picked up his 12th assist of the season to make the record his own.

The young Englishman is Liverpool’s set-piece taker and that helped him break the record. He already has two assists this season and could break his own record at the end of the ongoing season.

James Milner – Most consecutive Premier League matches scored in without losing (52)

James Milner has played 520 Premier League games for five clubs combined and he has scored 53 goals. He has scored 17 league goals for Liverpool which is more goals than he has for any other club and the Reds will be hoping that he scores more frequently given his extraordinary record.

On 19 March 2017, Milner scored in a 1-1 draw against his former club Manchester City and with that goal, he broke the English top-flight and not just the Premier League record for most matches scored in without losing (47 matches). He has since extended that record to 52 matches.

Of those 52 games, 41 have ended in a victory for his side and 11 have ended in a draw. He’s yet to open his account for the season and Liverpool fans will be hoping that if and when he scores it will be in a match they can’t afford to lose.

Georginio Wijnaldum – Most Premier League goals scored before scoring away from home (18)

Unlike the other records on this list, this is a record that the player may not be proud of but it is a record nonetheless.

Georginio Wijnaldum moved to the Premier League in 2015 to play for Newcastle and in his debut season in England, he scored 11 goals for the Toons including one against his current employers. However, all the goals he scored were at St. James’ Park.

He joined Liverpool in the summer of 2016 following Newcastle’s relegation and he was deployed in a deeper role in midfield by Jurgen Klopp. This impacted his goals return but he still scored seven Premier League goals in his first two seasons with the club and all of them were at Anfield.

The Dutchman scored 18 goals at the home ground of the team he played for before scoring his first away goal in the Premier League which was against Tottenham in 2018/19. Clive Wilson with nine goals is second in the list of players with most goals before netting in an away match.

Sadio Mane – The Longest unbeaten record in home matches for any Premier League player

Jurgen Klopp has made Anfield a fortress and the Reds haven’t lost a home match since losing to Crystal Palace 23 April 2017. Since then, Liverpool are undefeated at home in the Premier League for 43 games.

In 2016/17, Liverpool lost two games at Anfield. The first was a 2-3 defeat to Swansea City which Sadio Mane missed because he was away with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations and he also missed the defeat to Palace because he was injured.

As a result, the 27-year-old has become the first player in Premier League history to play 50 home games for one club without tasting defeat. Incredibly, Liverpool have won 41 fo those 50 games in which Mane played.

Sadio Mane becomes the first player in @premierleague history to play 50 home games for one club without defeat 🔥 5️⃣0️⃣ #PL games

4️⃣1️⃣ Wins

9️⃣ Draws pic.twitter.com/eD2WpuIMXF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

Mohamed Salah – Most goals in a single Premier League season (32)

Mohamed Salah returned to the Premier League in 2017 after a disappointing spell with Chelsea in 2014. He had a point to prove and he did that in the best way possible.

The Egyptian bagged the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season with Liverpool by racking up 32 goals in only 36 games and thus broke the record for most goals by any player in a 38-match Premier League season.

The previous record was 31 goals and it was jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez!

Roberto Firmino – Most Premier League goals by a Brazilian player (50)

Roberto Firmino is earning rave reviews for his performance for Liverpool and more and more people are taking notice of his brilliance.

Firmino scored 38 Bundesliga goals in 140 games for Hoffenheim but at Liverpool, he has scored 50 Premier League goals in 142 games besides picking up 30 assists.

He is the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with nine goals more than what Philippe Coutinho managed for Liverpool.