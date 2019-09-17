Brazil national team to face Senegal and Nigeria in Singapore next month

Five-time world champions Brazil national football team will travel to Singapore to face Senegal and Nigeria in friendly matches at the National Stadium in Singapore next month!

Brazil will face Senegal on October 10 in the first international friendly match followed by a fixture against their second African opposition Nigeria on October 13. Tickets for the match is expected to go on sale at the Singapore Sports Hub from September 19. The matches are scheduled to kick off at 8 PM HKT.

#SeleçãoBrasileira vai enfrentar Senegal e Nigéria em outubro, no mesmo estádio em que venceu o Japão em 2014. Saiba todos os detalhes das partidas >> https://t.co/t6TymcFt3Q pic.twitter.com/p0AeJzd6t0 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 16, 2019

The Selecao were earlier reportedly in talks with the Football Association of Thailand to play the ASEAN side during October’s international break. However, it looks like the talks between the two federations broke down leading to the South Americans going with the two African nations.

Brazil, who last won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, is currently positioned second in the FIFA World Rankings while Nigeria are ranked 33rd in the world. Senegal, on the other hand, finished runners up to Algeria at the 2019 African Cup of Nations and are ranked 20th in the world.

“We chose two of the best African teams because they are high level matchups and against a school that the Brazilian national team has had few encounters in the recent years,” said the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on its website.

Brazil has previously visited Singapore almost five years back when they defeated Asian opposition Japan 4-0 in a friendly match in October 2014 as Neymar Jr scored all four goals in front of around 51,000 spectators.