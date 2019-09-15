Championship Review: Top two Swansea & Charlton suffer first defeats

Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City halted the progress of the Championship’s top two sides with impressive away victories.

Swansea City and Charlton Athletic, the top two teams in the Championship, suffered their first defeats of the season on Saturday.

Leaders Swansea were beaten 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, while Charlton lost by the same scoreline in their match against Birmingham City at The Valley.

Bristol City moved up to third after they came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Stoke City.

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Preston North End and QPR were also among the winners, while there were draws as Fulham played West Brom and Hull City took on Wigan Athletic.

SWANSEA AND CHARLTON BEATEN

Leeds United have the chance to go top on Sunday when they travel to Barnsley after Swansea and Charlton fell to home losses.

Substitute Alfa Semedo converted Lewis Grabban’s cross with five minutes remaining as Swansea only managed one shot on target.

Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham continued to make a name for himself with the winner at Charlton seven minutes into the second half.

The 16-year-old became the youngest scorer in the club’s history with his strike against Stoke last time out and found the bottom corner from Kerim Mrabti’s assist to settle this contest.

Frustrated Charlton boss Lee Bowyer received a red card in stoppage time against his former club, while Pep Clotet was booked in the same touchline incident.

BRISTOL CITY & PRESTON GAIN GROUND

Bristol City were struggling when Sam Clucas gave Stoke a fourth-minute lead, but the hosts had to play for 78 minutes with 10 men after Joe Allen was sent off for a lunge on Josh Brownhill.

Famara Diedhiou’s header levelled the match and Tom Edwards’ own goal just after the hour mark left Nathan Jones’ men with one point from seven games.

Preston are up to fifth after a 2-0 home win over Brentford, which came after the returning Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen netted in each half.

AJAYI CLAIMS POINT FOR BAGGIES

A late header from Semi Ajayi gave unbeaten West Brom a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Fulham in the first match of the day.

Scott Parker’s men – who hit the bar through Tom Cairney – led early in the second half when Anthony Knockaert’s cross deceived goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and dipped in.

But Ajayi struck with 10 minutes remaining, capitalising from a poor parry from home keeper Marcus Bettinelli, who claimed he was being fouled by Charlie Austin on the line.

THREE STRAIGHT WINS FOR QPR

QPR made it three straight Championship wins courtesy of an entertaining 3-2 victory over Luton Town. Eberechi Eze scored a stunning opener and then set up one of two goals for Nahki Wells, before the visitors fell just short of a famous comeback.

Marvin Johnson gave Middlesbrough a 1-0 home win over Reading, while Blackburn beat Millwall 2-0 at Ewood Park thanks to strikes from Derrick Williams and Bradley Dack.

Substitute Joe Gelhardt, 17, netted his first professional goal with 15 minutes remaining as Wigan battled to a 2-2 draw away to Hull.