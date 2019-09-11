WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo sends four past Lithuania to continue incredible goalscoring form

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine goalscoring form to score four goals against Lithuania in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers for Portugal.

The Juventus talisman scored one in the first half and followed it up three second-half goals to help Portugal win 5-1 on the night. In the process, the 34-year-old broke Robbie Keane’s record of most goals in Euro Qualifiers.

While the former Republic of Ireland international had 23 goals, Ronaldo now has 25 to his name in Euro Qualifiers and he doesn’t look like stopping any time soon. As far as the match is concerned, he opened Portugal’s account after converting from the spot in only the seventh minute of the match.

Though Lithuania equalised in the 28th minute through Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Ronaldo returned in the second half to add three more to Portugal’s tally. William Carvalho scored the Seleccao’s fifth of the night in the injury time to cap off a brilliant 5-1 victory.

Here are the former Real Madrid star’s four goals vs Lithuania.

Super hat-trick Ronaldo against Lithuania 😍🔥

This guy is an absolute machine.

94 international goals and still scoring! The 🐐at his 34 age.🙌🏻 Via: our main account @goalstv3 pic.twitter.com/7fU5haN4a9 — SuperGoalsTV (@SuperGoalsTV1) September 10, 2019

Ronaldo would want to take this form into the Serie A where Juventus face Fiorentina on Saturday, 14th September.