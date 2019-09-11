Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he becomes all-time leading goalscorer in European Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo broke even more records after scoring four goals in Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

With his swashbuckling performance, the Portuguese talisman also became the all-time leading goalscorer in European Qualifiers. He overtook Robbie Keane’s record of 23 goals and now has as many as 25 goals in Euro Qualifiers.

Naturally, fans were completely enthralled by the Juventus star’s performance and hailed him on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

Poker Face! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 New record: @Cristiano has now scored 25 goals in European qualifiers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kqBOn9Qm9d — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 10, 2019

RT if he’s your Goat and your world best player Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/24rPyMQMae — Safiyanu (@_Sufy2) September 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 54 career hat-tricks for club and country – has now scored a hat-trick in 12 different countries: Lithuania

Portugal

Italy

Russia

Spain

Japan

Armenia

Sweden

Turkey

Northern Ireland

Netherlands

England pic.twitter.com/KpxvveaJcv — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 10, 2019

Ronaldo didn’t have to do that 😂 pic.twitter.com/t4a536lPAX — N a j i b (@RilwanNajib) September 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 695 (SIX HUNDRED NINETY FIVE) goals in his career. If you score 40 goals for the next 15 seasons, you would still be 95 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Not to mention his 214 career assists. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/9x3QyS8BWT — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 94 goals in 160 appearances for Portugal 🇵🇹 since his debut on 20 August 2003. The only player with most hatricks (24) Greatest of all time 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cV2A393NQJ — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) September 10, 2019

Her : can you speak Portuguese? Me: Cristiano Ronaldo. — TweetingFingers👐🏼 (@Headking_) September 10, 2019

Ronaldo relaxing after an amazing performance. pic.twitter.com/Xc36KiXga7 — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 10, 2019

If Cristiano Ronaldo publish a book on “How to be a National Hero”, I will buy a copy for Messi. — Uncle Mark™ (@iamUncleMark) September 10, 2019

List of players better than Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/rAX2b6VaLz — humZa kashmiri (@humzabutt97) September 10, 2019

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/z4iZYTiVzC — jerrianonit (@jerrianonit) September 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for most career hattrick, 54.

RT if this man is your GOAT pic.twitter.com/QV7yOYD8xd — Mo Madaaki (@_mrmoh) September 10, 2019

✅ Left foot

✅ Right foot

✅ Headers

✅ Penalties

✅ Free kicks

✅ Hat tricks

✅ Flicks and tricks

✅ Club trophies

✅ International trophies

✅ Individual trophies

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoy it. We’re witnessing greatness.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hRN03Ud9W9 — F E M I B R I G H T ☘ (@IamFemiBright) September 10, 2019