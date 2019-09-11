Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on possibility of winning Ballon d’Or over Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and the likes

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus last season and won the Serie A with them, along with the Italian Super Cup. The Portuguese talisman added a UEFA Nations League title with the national team to his list as well. However, he could only help the Turin-based side to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which might have hurt his Ballon d’Or chances.

Talking to the media after Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Ronaldo said that he doesn’t think about individual achievements but it’ll be good to win the prestigious award.

“As I always say, I don’t live football thinking about individual prizes,” he said as reported by Marca.

“That comes as a result of what is won collectively. But it’s good, I won’t lie.”

The 34-year-old scored four goals against Lithuania to become the all-time leading goalscorer in Euro Qualifiers. He now has 25 goals, as compared to Keane’s 23 now in the European Qualifiers.

“I feel good. I am proud to represent my national team. I’m not only happy because of the goals I’ve scored, but also because of the level the national team has been at in recent years,” he added.