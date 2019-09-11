ECA re-elects Agnelli as chairman

Having been appointed as the head of the organisation two years ago, Andrea Agnelli has been reappointed by the ECA.

The European Club Association (ECA) has confirmed Andrea Agnelli has been re-elected as chairman for the next four years.

Agnelli, also chairman of Juventus, was first installed in 2017 and his continuation in the role until 2023 was confirmed on Tuesday.

The ECA also announced its executive board has been expanded from 15 to 24 full members.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected to lead this organisation over the next four years and would like to place on record my strong appreciation to my fellow board members for the trust they have placed in me,” Agnelli said in a statement.

“The coming years will be key as we look to reach decisions to ensure the long-term viability and well-being of the game in Europe.

“I believe the ECA is in a strong position to meet this challenge with the mix of club leaders that will sit beside me on the executive board and look forward to the months ahead as we continue our work in shaping club football.”