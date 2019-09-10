On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. There are 12 goalkeepers in the Top 100 this year and here are the five highest-rated goalkeepers in the game.

#5. Manuel Neuer – 88

In EA Sports FIFA 15, 16, 17 and 18; Manuel Neuer was the highest-rated goalkeeper in the game and was also one of the top 5 highest-rated players. In FIFA 15 and 16, he had a 90 overall which was increased to 92 in the two subsequent editions.

In FIFA 19, EA Sports downgraded the Bayern Munich star to 90 overall. This put him out of the top 10 and he was also no longer the highest-rated goalkeeper in the game.

This year, the 33-year-old has been downgraded to an 88 rated player and Samir Handanovic, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Hugo Lloris also share the same overall rating. Also, even though Neuer is still Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper he isn’t the highest-rated German goalkeeper in FIFA 20.

#4. David De Gea – 89

David De Gea was the highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 91 and he was the ninth highest-rated player in the game.

Last season, the Manchester United shot-stopper was quite poor in goal and as a result, he has received a significant rating downgrade. However, he’s still the highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier League but he shares that top spot.

Also, De Gea is only one of two Manchester United players in the Top 100 this year but in FIFA 19 they had five players. Paul Pogba is the only one of those five players who retained last year’s rating while the other four received a downgrade.

#3. Alisson Becker – 89

Alisson Becker won the Golden Glove in the Premier League, Champions League and in the Copa America last season. He won two of those competitions and came agonizingly close to winning the third one which was the Premier League title.

Liverpool paid a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper to sign the Brazilian from Roma and he played a crucial role in Liverpool’s incredible season. In the end, the Reds had the best defensive record in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Alisson was in the Top 100 last year with an overall rating of 85 but this year, his rating has gone up significantly and he’s now the joint highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier League.

#2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 90

In the last couple of seasons, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has arguably been Barcelona’s best player after Lionel Messi. He has been immense in goal for them and has single-handedly won games for his side just like Messi.

The 27-year-old is in the Top 10 highest-rated players in FIFA 20 and he’s the second-highest-rated Barcelona player after Messi who is the highest-rated player in the game. His rating went from 89 in FIFA 19 to 90 in the latest edition.

He’s also got a higher overall rating than Manuel Neuer for the first time in the FIFA series and at least in the latest game, he can be Germany’s number one.

#1. Jan Oblak – 91

In terms of consistency at the highest level in the last four or five years, no goalkeeper comes close to Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Last season, Oblak kept his 100th clean sheet for Atletico Madrid and he reached that milestone in only 178 games. He also won a record-equaling fourth Ricardo Zamora Trophy (all of which he won consecutively) and he was also named the best goalkeeper in La Liga for a fourth consecutive time.

The Slovenian had a 90 overall in FIFA 19 but he has been given a plus one boost this year which makes him the highest-rated goalkeeper in the game and the sixth highest-rated player in the game although he has the same overall as Kevin De Bruyne in fifth place.