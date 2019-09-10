FIFA 20 Ratings: 5 Players who are criminally overrated

On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. There’s always a debate about the ratings of a few players and here are five players who got a much higher rating than they deserved.

#5. Dani Carvajal – 85

Real Madrid had a terrible season in 2018/19 which is why Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Isco and Thibaut Courtois have all got a downgrade this year. Surprisingly, Dani Carvajal was given an upgrade FIFA 20 and he’s only one of two right-backs in the Top 100.

Carvajal was injured for nearly 100 days last season and as a result, he played just 37 games last season and he appeared in fewer games only once in his six seasons at the club. He was also involved in only four goals last season which is a massive dip when compared to his numbers from 2017/18 season.

If EA Sports gave retained his 84 overall rating from FIFA 19 then it was at least acceptable but giving him a plus one upgrade this year is preposterous.

#4. Philippe Coutinho – 86

Philippe Coutinho’s poor form for Barcelona last season was well documented and that’s why he was forced out of the club this season on loan to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian scored eight goals for Barcelona in his first 18 La Liga appearances in the second half of the 2017/18 season but last season, he only found the back of the net five times in 34 league appearances.

EA Sports downgraded Coutinho’s rating from 88 to 86 but they also downgraded James Rodriguez from 88 to 85 when the Colombian had a better season. Other wingers such as Angel Di Maria and Leroy Sane who performed much better than Coutinho last season were also given an 86 overall and that makes the former Liverpool man’s latest rating look absurd.

#3. Thomas Muller – 86

Thomas Muller was one of the best players in the world but in the last three seasons, his form has dropped off a cliff and yet, EA Sports believed it was a wise decision to retain the German’s 86 rating from the previous edition.

Last season, Muller scored only nine goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich and he has never scored fewer goals for the club in a single season since the 2009/10 season.

Joachim Low recognized the drastic dip in his form and announced that the soon to be 30-year-old won’t be considered for international duty in the foreseeable future.

#2. Paulo Dybala – 88

Paulo Dybala was given an 89 rating in FIFA 19 which itself was debatable and this year he has been given an 88 overall after a downgrade. He deserved to get a bigger downgrade.

Last season was a terrible one for the Argentine as was in and out of the starting XI following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored only five league goals last season in 30 appearances after scoring 22 in 33 appearances in the season before.

In FIFA 20, Dybala has the same overall as Marco Reus who was the Bundesliga player of the season after he racked up 17 goals and eight assists in only 27 appearances. That’s just not logical.

#1. Gerard Pique – 88

EA Sports have given a rating downgrade to several players in their 30s but surprisingly, they’ve given the 32-year-old Barcelona centre-back an upgrade in FIFA 20.

Last season, the Barcelona defence conceded 36 goals in the La Liga which is more than the number of goals conceded by Valencia and Getafe. Pique who was part of the Barcelona defence that conceded four goals at Anfield has shown signs of ageing and that is a concern among the Barcelona fans as he has been a key member of the defence for over a decade.

You’ll also realise that Pique’s rating boost was not warranted when you see the ratings of his teammates Samuel Umitit and Jordi Alba. Umtiti was a given a minus one downgrade (86) in his overall rating after an injury-ravaged season while Jordi Alba’s overall rating (87) remained unchanged after a good season.