On 9 September, EA Sports released the rating of the 100-highest rated players in FIFA 20 as part of the build-up to the game’s release later this month. Four of the top 5 highest-rated players are the same as in FIFA 19 but there is one new entrant in the Top 5 this year.

#5. Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-rated midfielder and also the highest-rated player from the Premier League in FIFA 20.

The Belgian retains his rating from FIFA 19 despite missing most of the 2018/19 season through injury. However, any calls to downgrade the Manchester City man’s midfielder because of last season is premature. This season, he has one goal and five assists in only four appearances.

His dribbling, shooting, passing and physical statistics are the same as last year but he has received a minor downgrade in pace and a minor upgrade in his defensive statistics.

#4. Eden Hazard – 91

Like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard also retains his overall rating from FIFA 19. However, it can be argued that this Belgian international deserved a rating boost after an impressive 2018/19 season.

Last season was Hazard’s most prolific season since he joined Chelsea. He racked up 21 goals and 17 assists across all competitions and was the highest assist provider in the Premier League.

The Real Madrid star has an impressive 91 pace rating and 94 dribbling along with a slightly improved 83 rating in shooting.

#3. Neymar – 92

Neymar has been troubled by injuries since he moved to Paris Saint-German and he has played only 58 games for the club in two seasons.

Last season, he played 28 games across all competitions for the Parisian club and racked up 23 goals and 13 assists. The Brazilian also missed the country’s successful Copa America campaign because of another injury.

EA Sports have opted to give Neymar the same rating as in FIFA 19 but they’ve given him a small downgrade in his pace and physical rating. However, he has received upgrades for shooting and physical traits.

#2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 93

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the cover of FIFA 19 and was also the highest-rated player in the game along with Lionel Messi. However, this year he has received a minus one downgrade.

Ronaldo’s goalscoring form in his debut season in Italy was not as prolific as it was during his time in Spain. He scored 28 goals in 43 games last season and at Real Madrid, his lowest goal tally in a season was 33 goals.

The 34-year-old is named as a Piemonte Calcio player in FIFA 20 because of the end of Juventus’ partnership with EA Sports.

#1. Lionel Messi – 94

Lionel Messi was a cut above every other forward in Europe last season and he deserves to be the highest-rated player in the game this year. EA Sports made him the best player in the game by giving him the same overall rating in FIFA 19 and by giving Cristiano Ronaldo a downgrade.

The Argentine scored 51 goals and provided 22 assists in only 50 games across all competitions last season. He also won the European Golden Shoe for a record sixth time.

Messi’s pace rating went down by one point in FIFA 20 but his shooting, passing, defending and physical traits have received a significant upgrade.