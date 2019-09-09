Danny Cowley named new Huddersfield Town manager

Danny Cowley has been named Jan Siewert’s replacement at Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town.

The former Braintree Town boss moves up to the Championship after guiding Lincoln to promotion from League Two last term, having led them back into the Football League in 2017.

Cowley, 40, will be assisted by brother Nicky and he replaces Jan Siewert following the German’s dismissal three matches into the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday, who reportedly considered Cowley before appointing Garry Monk as manager, are the Terriers’ opponents at John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.