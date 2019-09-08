5 clubs with the best squads in Europe at the moment

The best clubs in Europe’s top 5 leagues compete for three or four trophies every season depending on which league they play in and for this very reason, it is necessary to have a squad with quality players to rest and rotate the regular starters without a drastic drop in the quality. So, here are the five teams with the best squads in Europe at the moment.

#5. Bayern Munich

The 2019 summer was a period of transition for Bayern Munich. Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels, Rafinha and Renatos Sanches were either released or sold. However, they signed some excellent players to vill those voids.

The addition of versatile defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard strengthened both centre-back and full-back areas. This also allows Niko Kovac to play Joshua Kimmich in midfield if he wants to.

Bayern didn’t sign any wingers on a permanent deal this summer after their main target Leroy Sane picked up an injury. However, they signed both Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic on loan. The Brazilian can either play behind Robert Lewandowski or on the left-wing so that Thomas Muller can play in the number ten role while the Croatian can play on either wing and has previously worked under Kovac for the national team.

The only concern for Bayern might be the lack of a top-quality backup for Lewandowski. They signed Jann-Fiete Arp this summer but the 19-year-old is one for the future. Bayern will be hoping that Lewandowski can maintain the fitness levels he showed in his previous seasons with the club.

#4. Real Madrid

The 2018/19 season was a poor one for Real Madrid and they strengthened their squad massively this summer to compete with archrivals Barcelona.

As many as 19 players including Keylor Navas, Mateo Kovacic, Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez left the club this summer either on a permanent deal or loan deal and yet, Real Madrid have a squad brimming with world-class players and talented youngsters.

They signed Alphonse Areola on loan from PSG to replace Keylor Navas who moved in the opposite direction. They also strengthened their ageing backline by signing Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao. Both players have the potential to be long-term successors to Marcelo and Sergio Ramos respectively.

Real didn’t sign any midfielders even though the club was constantly linked with Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek. However, the return of James Rodriguez will give Zinedine Zidane tactical flexibility.

The Los Blancos’ biggest strength is their attack which has been bolstered this summer by the arrival of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes. They have as many as ten players to for three attacking positions at the moment.

#3. Paris Saint-Germain

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain had a fantastic starting XI last season but they lacked depth in their squad. This summer, they improved their starting XI and also added some fantastic players to improve the depth of their squad.

The Parisian club signed seven players of which two players were signed on loan. They released Gianluigi Buffon, sold Kevin Trapp and loaned out Alphonse Areola this summer but the addition of Keylor Navas negates the loss of the other goalkeepers. They also signed Sergio Rico on loan and Marcin Bułka for free as backup options.

The midfield was an area that PSG had to work on and they signed Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia and Idrissa Gueye to strengthen that department. They also strengthened the defence by signing Abdou Diallo and Mitchel Bakker. However, the highlight of PSG’s transfer window was the addition of Mauro Icardi on a loan deal with an option to buy. Now, Thomas Tuchel will have a headache selecting his starting XI.

Interestingly, PSG spent only €94m and made €106.5m from player sales even though Adrien Rabiot left on a free transfer.

#2. Manchester City

One of the reasons why Pep Guardiola was able to win four trophies last season is because Manchester City had a fantastic squad. The only real weakness in that squad was the lack of a backup for Fernandinho and maybe a left-back because of Benjamin Mendy’s injury problems. This summer, Guardiola addressed both issues.

Manchester City broke their club record transfer to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid as a potential long-term successor for Fernandinho and the Spaniard has quickly adapted to the Premier League. They also resigned academy product Angelino after an impressive season at PSV Eindhoven and this adds depth to the left-back position.

Man City signed Joao Cancelo for a hefty fee this summer from Juventus with Danilo moving in the opposite direction. This was surprising because there was no urgency to replace Kyle Walker. They could have instead spent that money on a new centre-back as they only have three recognized centre-backs in the squad at the moment.

Even though Man City are light in the centre-back department at the moment, in every other area of the pitch, they are well stocked and have players who can come into the starting XI without compromising its quality.

#1. Juventus

Juventus signed seven players this summer and three of them namely Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon were free transfers. However, they spent €75 million to sign Matthijs de Ligt even though many top European clubs were interested in him.

The Serie A giants have incredible depth despite selling Joao Cancelo, Moise Kean and Leonardo Spinazzola. They will also be without Andrea Barzagli moving forward after the veteran retired at the end of last season.

Juventus wanted to offload a few more players but they were unable to do so and as a result, they had to leave out Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic, Matia Perin and Marko Pjaca from their squad for the UEFA Champions League group stage. Giorgio Chiellini is also absent from the squad but the Juventus captain was excluded because he’s out injured for several months.

Maurizio Sarri didn’t rotate his starters often at Napoli or Chelsea. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he’ll be able to give playing time to all the players at his disposal especially all the midfielders.