World football salutes Samuel Eto’o after striker retires

Samuel Eto’o was hailed by Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter and Everton on social media after he signalled his intention to end his playing career.
Eto’o signalled his intention to retire from the game in an Instagram post on Friday, in which he said: “THE END, TOWARDS A NEW CHALLENGE.”
The 38-year-old, who played for the likes of Real Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea, enjoyed a trophy-laden 22 years in the game.
His many achievements included back-to-back trebles with Barca and Inter between in 2009 and 2010. After helping Barcelona win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, he joined Inter and starred in Jose Mourinho’s team as they lifted the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.
He also won the Champions League with Barca in 2006 and was part of the Cameroon side that won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.
Congratulations on your great and winning career! Good luck for your future @setoo9 @inter #triplete #football #legend
Arrivato all’Inter per un messaggio di Materazzi?
Sì, è vero, e approfitto per ringraziare Marco, … https://t.co/k3W7vQTxrx pic.twitter.com/pga1rngyQl
— Marco Materazzi (@iomatrix23) September 7, 2019
Happy retirement, three-time #UCL winner @setoo9 ! pic.twitter.com/B8Lj60bPss
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 7, 2019
Enjoy retirement, @setoo9 ! pic.twitter.com/ipJNzQyAB9
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2019
| RETIREMENT
Goodbye @setoo9 , thank you for all those memories we’ll never forget!
Football will miss you!
Watch all of Sammy’s goals in here https://t.co/hFFW0JzPTP pic.twitter.com/AWNtH54FQb
— Inter (@Inter_en) September 7, 2019
| It may only have been a brief spell in Blue, but best of luck in retirement, @setoo9 – and congratulations on a fine career. #EFC pic.twitter.com/GSp7hkbzMU
— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2019
LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ZY7qGvOjcF
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2019