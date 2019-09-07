Eto’o to retire? ‘The end, towards a new challenge!’

Samuel Eto’o – a three-time Champions League winner among other honours – last played for Qatari outfit Qatar SC in 2018-19.
Former Barcelona and Inter star Samuel Eto’o has seemingly called time on his illustrious career in a message via social media.
Eto’o – a three-time Champions League winner among other honours – last played for Qatari outfit Qatar SC in 2018-19.
And the 38-year-old ex-Cameroon striker appears set for life after football following Friday’s Instagram post.
“THE END, TOWARDS A NEW CHALLENGE,” Eto’o wrote.
“Thank you all big love… adrenaline.”
THE END VERS UN NOUVEAU DÉFI… Merci à vous tous big love adrénaline
He won the Champions League twice with Barcelona and again during his time at Inter, where Eto’o was part of the club’s 2009-10 treble-winning side.
In total, Eto’o celebrated 15 club titles – including three LaLiga trophies – following spells with Mallorca, Barca, Inter, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor, Konyaspor and Qatar SC.
Eto’o earned 118 caps for Cameroon as he became the country’s all-time leading scorer with 56 goals, while winning two African Cup of Nations titles and gold at the 2000 Olympic Games.