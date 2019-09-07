US Open 2019: Barcelona star Gerard Pique labels Rafael Nadal as favourite to win the Grand Slam

FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique has revealed who he thinks will end up winning the US Open 2019.

Pique, along with wife Shakira, watched Nadal’s quarterfinal win over Diego Schwartzman, which the Spaniard won 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. Talking to Eurosport after the match, the football star said that he believes compatriot Nadal is the favourite to lift the US Open trophy this year.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic already out of the tournament, Pique’s words could turn out to be true. However, he was quick to add that Grand Slams are unpredictable and anything can happen.

“Rafa is the favourite for obvious reasons but you never know. It will be difficult for Rafa to beat Matteo Berrettini. In the Grand Slams you never know,” he said.

He also revealed why he is following the US Open from up close this year. “Firstly to watch great tennis and secondly because the Davis Cup is getting closer,” he said.

“In order to create a great event, you have to be in events like US Open to be involved with players, countries, Federations, to understand what they want so that the event can be even better.

“I totally understand the meaning of the Davis Cup for the tennis world, how important and historical the competition is.

“So to make a change like this many people expressed their opinions, both good and bad. But we have been doing a good job since when the ITF announced the change. Now most of the people believe this is the right week. We focus on the players who are the biggest stars in this sport.

“I understand this is a very historical competition and the home and the away has also been a part of the competition. That’s why the home and away is still for the qualifiers in February. We understood that if we wanted Davis Cup to be a bigger event, we had to create an event featuring the finals, over one week.”