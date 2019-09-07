Arsene Wenger compares Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah with Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal boss and one of the greatest managers of all-time, Arsene Wenger has compared Liverpool talisman with Lionel Messi.

While in conversation with beIN Sports, Wenger said that he thinks Salah has some similarities with Messi but doesn’t have the consistency of the Argentine. The Frenchman went on to add that the Liverpool forward is a good finisher but is ‘obsessed’ by finishing.

Wenger thinks that Messi is a complete player because he provides the final pass as well whereas Salah is all about scoring goals.

“He has similarities to Messi, after he finds the consistency of Messi,” Wenger said.

“I find him as a good finisher, but Messi has the complete thing and gives the final ball as well and Salah is a bit obsessed by finishing. I like him very much.”

#Wenger: 🗣️ “He has similarities with #Messi.” @MoSalah‘s compared to one of the greatest footballers of all time by Le Professor. You can also watch it 👉 https://t.co/RyciBztd36#beINWenger pic.twitter.com/CpH1isvYKY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) September 6, 2019

This is high praise for Salah from one of the finest managers in the history of the sport and he would want to bring changes in his game to start providing for his teammates as well.