Ballon d’Or 2019 September rankings: UEFA win sees Virgil van Dijk extend lead over Crisitano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

The 2019 Ballon d’Or award ceremony edges closer. The footballing fraternity will learn who has been selected as the best player or this calendar year in December. However, we already have a rough idea about which players will be contention for the top award. Here are the top five contenders after the events of last month.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was branded a Premier League flop after his short spell at Chelsea. The Egyptian winger, however, reinvented his career in Florence and then Rome, before Liverpool came calling in the summer of 2017.

Since then, Salah has scored or assisted eighty-one times in seventy-eight league matches and has gone on to win the Premier League Golden Boot two years in a row. Furthermore, the Egypt international has also added a Champions League to his collection, beating rivals Tottenham to the trophy in 2019.

His fast start to the new Premier League season hasn’t gone unnoticed, making him one of the top-five contenders for Ballon d’Or this year.

#4 Alisson (Liverpool)

Liverpool found themselves in a precarious position in January 2018. Their former star player, Philippe Coutinho, was being chased by Barcelona who were even ready to pay upwards of €100 Million for his services. Despite rejecting their advances during the summer, the Reds decided to finally cash in on Coutinho and invest the money elsewhere.

Out of the Coutinho-kitty, Jurgen Klopp’s side bought Virgil van Dijk and then Alisson – a transfer coup which will be remembered for years to come.

With the help of the new signings, Klopp constructed an unbreachable defence, partly responsible for their Champions League win. Alisson played a big hand in that too, with the Brazilian goalkeeper taking his side to the knockout stages via some last-minute heroics in their final group game.

The Brazil international then added a Copa America title to his trophy haul and even won UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award. He has also been nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award and the FIFpro Team of the Year.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

The award season won’t be the same without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international has reinvented himself year-after-year to stay on top of the charts and 2019 was no different.

Ronaldo surprisingly left a well-set Real Madrid side in the summer window of the 2018/19 season, joining Juventus. In his very first season, he led his club side to a Serie A title win while actively scoring and assisting his teammates in a limited season.

Furthermore, Ronaldo also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, his second European trophy, further adding to his cause for the Ballon d’Or. However, a UEFA Player of the Year loss to Virgil van Dijk should lessen his chances to outright win the individual gong.

#2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Many in the football fraternity had begun to write off Lionel Messi before the start of the 2018/19 season. The 32-year-old had just suffered elimination from the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, while the scars of a stunning Champions League exit at the hands of AS Roma were still fresh.

It took the Barcelona man no time to prove them wrong.

With his main competition removing himself from the country, Messi had a free run at La Liga, one which he exploited to big effect. The Argentine forward scored thirty-six times in the league in just thirty-four matches. Meanwhile, he added fifteen more through the Champions League and Copa del Rey, while also grabbing twenty-one assists.

By mid-March, Messi looked set to win his sixth Ballon d’Or, with no one else even coming close. However, the ghosts of the 2017/18 season came back to haunt him, as the five-time winner exited the Champions League semifinal following a stunning comeback by Liverpool, before failing to lead Argentina to Copa America trophy.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

It will be quite something to see a defender win the 2019 Ballon d’Or, more than a decade after Fabio Cannavaro had claimed the honour. And the way things are panning out at the moment, it seems that that truly will be the case.

Virgil van Dijk had a 2018/19 season to remember. The Dutchman won the Champions League with Liverpool, finished second in the Premier League, and lost to Portugal in the final of the UEFA Nations League. However, the most impressive part of his season wasn’t the trophy haul, it was the fact that he wasn’t dribbled past even once, despite facing the likes of Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, and Cristiano Ronaldo!

The Liverpool man was rewarded likewise for his achievements last month when UEFA crowned him as their Player of the Year. He has since made it on to the final shortlist of The Best FIFA Men’s Player award and has also been nominated for FIFpro Team of the Year. A Ballon d’Or nomination is guaranteed and a win, barring any late setbacks, is expected.